Leaker of Pentagon Papers passes away

Man who leaked Pentagon Papers dies

Former military analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who famously leaked the Pentagon Papers to the New York Times in 1971, passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday. Ellsberg’s leak of classified documents detailing the US government’s involvement in the Vietnam War caused a political firestorm and led to a landmark Supreme Court ruling that upheld the press’s right to publish classified information in the public interest. Ellsberg later became an anti-war activist and continued to speak out against government secrecy and the dangers of nuclear weapons.

Daniel Ellsberg Pentagon Papers Whistleblower National Security Vietnam War