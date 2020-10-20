LeAndra Breann Stang Death – Dead : LeAndra Breann Stang Obituary : 23-year-old LeAndra Breann Stang has died from Coronavirus.

By | October 20, 2020
0 Comment

LeAndra Breann Stang Death – Dead : LeAndra Breann Stang Obituary : 23-year-old LeAndra Breann Stang has died from Coronavirus.

23-year-old LeAndra Breann Stang has died from Coronavirus, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“The Daily Edge on Twitter: “23-year-old LeAndra Breann Stang, who worked at Park Hill South High School in Kansas City, #Missouri and was studying to be an athletic trainer, has died of COVID-19. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.