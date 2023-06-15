LeAnn Mueller, La Barbecue Owner, Photographer, and Chef, Dies: Cause of Death Revealed

LeAnn Mueller, La Barbecue Owner, Photographer, and Chef, Dies – Cause of Death

LeAnn Mueller, the talented owner of La Barbecue, a renowned barbecue restaurant in Austin, Texas, has passed away. She was also a skilled photographer and chef, known for her exceptional culinary creations. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Mueller grew up in a family of pitmasters and had a passion for cooking from a young age. She started her career as a photographer, but her love for food eventually led her to open La Barbecue with her husband, John Lewis, in 2012. The restaurant quickly gained a reputation for its mouth-watering brisket and creative side dishes.

Mueller was a beloved figure in the Austin community, and her passing has left many heartbroken. Her family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

LeAnn Mueller will be remembered for her incredible talent, dedication to her craft, and her warm and generous spirit. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

