Leanza Cornett Death -Dead-Obituaries : Miss America 1993 Leanza Cornett has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Leanza Cornett, Miss America 1993 winner has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

Leanza Cornett, a Jacksonville native who was crowned Miss America in 1993, has died after being hospitalized for a head injury, according to a post from the Miss America Organization. She was 49.

“Michael La Rocca on Twitter: “I am heartbroken to report that my friend Leanza Cornett Miss America 1993 has passed away at 49, from a brain injury she suffered from a fall in her home. I am in shock right now. My love & prayers are with her sons & her family. RIP, my friend. You will be in my heart forever. ”

Tributes

kate shindle wrote

Heartbroken to hear about the loss of @LeanzaCornett. A trailblazer, an amazing talent, a human who fought for the world to be better and took the time to share what she had learned when I, too, aspired to use the @MissAmerica title in the battle against HIV/AIDS. #RIP, my friend.

Heartbroken over the passing of my friend, Leanza Cornett. She was an amazing talent and a fierce friend. As Miss America she championed those fighting AIDS and campaigned for a cure. I love you Leanza. RIP. I was proud to be your guppy. #ripleanzacornett #missamerica pic.twitter.com/E9wbV9KT2P — 🎃👻Eric Durham🧛🏻‍♂️🎃 (@EROCK115) October 28, 2020

Brighter star wrote

So saddened to hear the news of Former Miss America Leanza Cornett passing away….She won Miss Florida & became Miss America 1993 …I didn’t know her personally but I had seen pictures of her online….I am praying for her Family & Friends as she rests with Jesus now!!! Pageant Junkies @PageantJunkies wrote It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Miss America 1993, Leanza Cornett. Our prayers and deepest condolences for her family and those who knew her well… The Miss America Organization is better, because of the impact she made. Pageant Junkies @PageantJunkies wrote

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Miss America 1993, Leanza Cornett. Our prayers and deepest condolences for her family and those who knew her well… The Miss America Organization is better, because of the impact she made. Heidi Voight wrote

Org confirms Miss America 1993 Leanza Cornett has died at the age of 49. She succumbed to brain injuries sustained in a fall in her home last week. Leanza was a mother of two who championed AIDS awareness and prevention as her official community service platform. David Moore wrote

My deepest sympathy and prayers for all family & friends of Leanza Cornett, who passed today in Jacksonville after an accident few weeks ago. She was Miss America 1993 & I had known her from our schools days in BSG. Such a sweet, sweet person. Rest easy, Leanza. Fly high.

Trelynda Kerr wrote

Such devastating News! Miss America 1993 Leanza Cornett has passed away at age 49, following the brain injury she suffered in a fall at her home. Please say a prayer for her family and love ones.