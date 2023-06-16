Learn about Jesse Navlet from Meadowdale Middle School: Cause of Death, Obituary, and GoFundMe.

Meadowdale Middle School Mourns the Loss of Jesse Navlet

Meadowdale Middle School is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jesse Navlet, a beloved student, friend, and member of our community. Jesse was a kind-hearted and talented young man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Jesse Navlet passed away on August 5th, 2021, at the age of 13. The cause of his untimely passing has not been disclosed, but our thoughts and sympathies go out to Jesse’s family during this difficult time.

Jesse’s obituary can be found on the school’s website, where friends and family members can share their condolences and memories of Jesse. The school has also set up a GoFundMe page to help Jesse’s family during this difficult period.

Jesse was a bright and promising student who had a bright future ahead of him. His loss is deeply felt by the entire Meadowdale Middle School community, and we will always remember him as a kind, compassionate, and talented young man.

Rest in peace, Jesse Navlet. You will be forever missed.

Jesse Navlet Meadowdale Middle School Meadowdale Middle School student Jesse Navlet obituary Cause of death Jesse Navlet Meadowdale Middle School GoFundMe for Jesse Navlet Meadowdale Middle School Remembering Jesse Navlet Meadowdale Middle School