Learn About Ron Jurgens’ Life: Watch the Complete Video of His Obituary

Ron Jurgens Obituary: Remembering a Life of Service and Dedication

Who Was Ron Jurgens?

Ron Jurgens was a beloved member of his community, known for his dedication to service and his kindness towards others. He was born on July 14, 1952, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and passed away on May 23, 2021, at the age of 68.

Jurgens graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1974 with a degree in business. He went on to work as a financial advisor for over 40 years, helping individuals and families plan for their financial futures.

A Life of Service

Throughout his life, Jurgens was deeply committed to serving others. He was a longtime member of his local Rotary Club and served as president from 2005 to 2006. He was also an active member of his church and volunteered his time and resources to support various charitable causes.

Jurgens was particularly passionate about education and worked tirelessly to support students in his community. He served as a member of the board of directors for the local school district and was instrumental in the development of several educational programs and initiatives.

A Kind and Generous Spirit

Jurgens was known for his kind and generous spirit, and he touched the lives of countless individuals in his community. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, and his infectious smile and positive attitude brought joy to all who knew him.

Jurgens was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and his family was the center of his world. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, two children, and four grandchildren, who will cherish his memory and carry on his legacy of kindness and service.

In Memory of Ron Jurgens

The passing of Ron Jurgens is a great loss to his community and all who knew him. He will be remembered for his dedication to service, his commitment to education, and his kindness towards others. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the many individuals he inspired to live a life of service and compassion.

Rest in peace, Ron Jurgens. Your memory will always be cherished and your spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved you.

Watch the complete video of Ron Jurgens’ life here.

Ron Jurgens Obituary Life history Legacy Memorial service