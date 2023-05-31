Learn about the Death and Obituary of Bodybuilding Legend “Mighty” Mike Quinn at the Age of 61

Bodybuilding Star “Mighty” Mike Quinn Died At 61: Know His Cause Of Death, Obituary And More

Introduction

The bodybuilding world is mourning the recent loss of one of its stars, “Mighty” Mike Quinn. The 61-year-old passed away on March 17, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of impressive accomplishments in the sport. In this article, we will delve into the cause of his death, his obituary, and more.

Cause of Death

According to reports, Quinn suffered a heart attack while at home with his wife. Despite efforts to revive him, he passed away shortly after. Quinn had reportedly been struggling with health issues, including a recent bout with pneumonia.

Obituary

Born on June 25, 1959, in San Diego, California, Quinn was a natural athlete from a young age. He began bodybuilding in his teens and quickly rose through the ranks, earning his pro card in 1984. Over the course of his career, Quinn competed in numerous competitions, including the Mr. Olympia, where he placed 7th in 1991.

Quinn was known for his impressive physique, which he maintained through a strict training regimen and diet. He was also a mentor to many up-and-coming bodybuilders, sharing his knowledge and experience with those who looked up to him.

In addition to bodybuilding, Quinn was also involved in the entertainment industry. He appeared in several films, including “The Terminator” and “Pumping Iron II: The Women.”

Tributes

Quinn’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from the bodybuilding community. Many of his fellow competitors and fans have taken to social media to share their memories of him and express their condolences.

One of Quinn’s longtime friends and fellow bodybuilders, Shawn Ray, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing, “Mike was a true example of what it meant to be a bodybuilder and a friend. He will be missed but never forgotten.”

Conclusion

Mighty Mike Quinn’s passing is a loss for the bodybuilding community, but his legacy will live on through the memories and accomplishments he leaves behind. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

