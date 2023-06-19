Learn about the Life of Angela Thorne, the Actress from ‘To The Manor Born’, Who Has Passed Away

‘To The Manor Born’ Star Angela Thorne Passes Away, Learn About Her Legacy

British actress Angela Thorne, who is best known for her role in the hit television series ‘To The Manor Born’, has passed away at the age of 91. Thorne’s career spanned over several decades, and she was a well-respected name in the entertainment industry.

Born on January 25, 1939, in Karachi, British India, Thorne began her acting career in the 1960s. She appeared in several television shows and movies, including ‘Z-Cars’, ‘The Bill’, ‘Midsomer Murders’, and ‘Gosford Park’. However, she is most famous for playing the character of Audrey fforbes-Hamilton in the BBC sitcom ‘To The Manor Born’, which aired from 1979 to 1981.

Thorne’s portrayal of Audrey earned her widespread acclaim and made her a household name in the UK. She was known for her comedic timing and ability to deliver witty one-liners. Her performance in ‘To The Manor Born’ was so iconic that it earned her a BAFTA nomination in 1980.

Thorne continued to work in the entertainment industry throughout her life, appearing in shows like ‘Doctors’ and ‘Agatha Christie’s Poirot’ in the 2000s. She also worked as a voice actor, lending her voice to several audiobooks and radio plays.

Thorne passed away peacefully on March 15, 2021, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. Her contribution to the entertainment industry will always be cherished, and she will be deeply missed by her fans and colleagues alike.

