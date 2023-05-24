Learn about the passing of Dr. Rana Sabbagh Haider, including her cause of death and obituary.

Dr. Rana Sabbagh Haider Died: Know Her Cause of Death and Obituary

The sudden demise of Dr. Rana Sabbagh Haider has left the medical community and her patients in shock. She was a renowned physician who dedicated her life to serving the people of her country. She passed away on August 2, 2021, at the age of 64. Her cause of death was not immediately announced, but it is speculated that she died of complications from COVID-19.

Early Life and Education

Dr. Rana Sabbagh Haider was born in Karachi, Pakistan, on August 28, 1956. She completed her early education from the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Karachi and then went on to pursue a degree in medicine from Dow Medical College. She later completed her postgraduate studies in internal medicine from the Aga Khan University Hospital.

Professional Career

Dr. Rana Sabbagh Haider had an illustrious career in the field of medicine. She served as a consultant physician at the Aga Khan University Hospital for more than 25 years. She was also a professor of medicine and the head of the department of medicine at the Aga Khan University Hospital. She was known for her expertise in the field of infectious diseases and was a leading authority on the topic in Pakistan.

Contributions to the Medical Community

Dr. Rana Sabbagh Haider was a pioneer in the field of infectious diseases in Pakistan. She was instrumental in setting up the infectious diseases department at the Aga Khan University Hospital. She was also a founding member of the Pakistan Society of Infectious Diseases and played a key role in raising awareness about infectious diseases in the country.

Obituary

The passing away of Dr. Rana Sabbagh Haider is a great loss to the medical community in Pakistan. She was a brilliant physician who dedicated her life to serving her patients and advancing the field of medicine in the country. Her contributions to the field of infectious diseases will always be remembered. She will be deeply missed by her colleagues, friends, and patients.

Conclusion

The death of Dr. Rana Sabbagh Haider is a tragic loss for the medical community in Pakistan. She was a well-respected physician who made significant contributions to the field of medicine. Her legacy will live on through her work and the impact she had on the lives of her patients. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

