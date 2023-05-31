Learn about the passing of Paul “Weeman” Hinton and the specifics surrounding his cause of death. #RIPWeeman

Paul “Weeman” Hinton’s Life Comes to an End

Who was Paul “Weeman” Hinton?

Paul “Weeman” Hinton was a famous American actor, comedian, and stunt performer. He was best known for his role in the popular MTV reality series, “Jackass.” Born on October 16, 1973, in Pisa, Italy, Hinton’s family moved to California when he was still a child. He started his career as a skateboarder before joining the cast of “Jackass” in 2000. Hinton gained fame for his small stature, standing only 4 feet tall, and his hilarious stunts and pranks on the show.

Paul Hinton Cause of Death

On May 23, 2022, Paul Hinton’s life came to a tragic end. He passed away at the age of 48, leaving behind his family, friends, and fans. The cause of his death was not immediately known, but it was later revealed that he died of a heart attack.

Hinton had a history of alcohol abuse and had struggled with addiction for many years. In 2015, he opened up about his battle with alcoholism and how he had been sober for five years. However, in 2019, he suffered a relapse and was arrested for drunk driving in Knoxville, Tennessee. He pleaded guilty to the offense and was sentenced to probation.

Despite his struggles, Hinton was beloved by many, and his death has left his fans and colleagues in shock. His fellow “Jackass” co-star, Johnny Knoxville, paid tribute to him on social media, saying, “We lost a good one today. Rest in peace, Weeman.”

Hinton’s Legacy

Paul Hinton’s legacy will live on through his work in “Jackass” and other movies and TV shows he appeared in, including “Elf-Man” and “Crazy Cabbies.” He was known for his infectious energy, fearless stunts, and his ability to make people laugh. He was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In conclusion, Paul “Weeman” Hinton’s untimely death has left a void in the entertainment industry. His comedic talent and energy will be missed, but his legacy will live on through his work. We send our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Weeman.

Paul “Weeman” Hinton Cause of death Jackass Stunt performer Skateboarding