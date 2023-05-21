Learn about the passing of Shireta, wife of Pastor Tim Rogers, and details of her funeral

Pastor Tim Rogers’ Wife Shireta’s Funeral: Know Everything About Her Death

Introduction

The funeral of Shireta Rogers, the wife of Pastor Tim Rogers, was held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Cornerstone Church in Madison, Alabama. Shireta Rogers passed away on June 7, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She was 46 years old.

The Funeral Service

The funeral service was a celebration of Shireta Rogers’ life. The service started with a prayer by Pastor Tim Rogers, who thanked God for the life of his wife and for the love and support of the congregation. The choir sang several hymns, and there were several tributes from family and friends.

Tributes

Several people spoke about Shireta Rogers during the funeral service. Her sister, Tammy, spoke about Shireta’s love for her family and her faith in God. She talked about how Shireta was always there for her, no matter what. Shireta’s best friend, Lisa, spoke about their friendship and how Shireta was like a sister to her. She talked about how Shireta always had a smile on her face, even when she was going through a tough time.

Shireta Rogers’ Life

Shireta Rogers was born on December 16, 1974, in Huntsville, Alabama. She grew up in a Christian home and gave her life to Christ at a young age. She was a graduate of Alabama A&M University, where she earned a degree in Business Administration.

Shireta Rogers married Pastor Tim Rogers in 1994, and they had four children together. She was a devoted wife and mother, and she loved spending time with her family. Shireta was also an active member of the Cornerstone Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and a leader in the women’s ministry.

Shireta Rogers’ Battle with Cancer

Shireta Rogers was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. She underwent several treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation, but the cancer eventually spread to her bones and liver. Despite her illness, Shireta remained positive and strong. She continued to trust in God and was an inspiration to many.

Conclusion

The funeral of Shireta Rogers was a celebration of her life and her faith. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Despite her battle with cancer, Shireta remained faithful to God, and her legacy will continue to inspire others.

