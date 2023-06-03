“Learning disabilities” : Tree-Fish

“Trout Swimming in a Forest”



“Goodbye Stranger” by Rebecca Stead is a heartwarming coming-of-age novel that explores the complexities of growing up and the importance of friendship. The book follows three best friends, Bridge, Em, and Tab, as they navigate the challenges of middle school, including crushes, betrayal, and self-discovery.

One of the most striking aspects of the novel is the way it captures the emotional turmoil of adolescence. Stead portrays the characters’ struggles with empathy and nuance, highlighting the insecurities and anxieties that often accompany this stage of life. From Bridge’s fear of losing her best friend to Em’s struggle to reconcile her feminist ideals with her desire for male attention, the book delves into the messy, confusing world of adolescence with sensitivity and insight.

At the same time, “Goodbye Stranger” is also a celebration of the power of friendship. Bridge, Em, and Tab may face challenges and disagreements, but their bond remains strong throughout the novel. Stead portrays their friendship as a source of comfort, inspiration, and growth, highlighting the importance of having a support system during difficult times. The book also explores the idea of forgiveness and second chances, showing how even the strongest friendships can weather mistakes and missteps.

Overall, “Goodbye Stranger” is a beautifully written, emotionally resonant novel that will appeal to readers of all ages. Stead’s prose is lyrical and poignant, and her characters are fully realized and relatable. Whether you’re a preteen navigating the ups and downs of middle school or an adult looking back on your own adolescence, this book is sure to stir up memories and emotions.

In conclusion, “Goodbye Stranger” is a must-read for anyone who has ever experienced the joys and challenges of friendship. With its honest portrayal of adolescence and its celebration of the enduring power of connection, the book is both a comfort and a call to action. Stead encourages readers to cherish their own friendships, to forgive one another’s mistakes, and to embrace the messy, complicated journey of growing up. This is a book that will stay with you long after you turn the final page.



