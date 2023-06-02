What Happened to Irish Peacekeeper’s Obituary?

The Irish peacekeeping community was in shock when news of the sudden death of Lieutenant Colonel Jack Griffin broke. Griffin, who was just 47 years old, had been serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) when he passed away on the 24th of July, 2021.

Griffin was originally from Limerick and had served in the Irish Defence Forces for over 28 years. During his career, he had served in both Iraq and Lebanon, and was highly respected by his colleagues. He was described as a “true gentleman” who was always willing to go above and beyond for his fellow soldiers.

The circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear, but it is believed that he suffered a heart attack while on duty in Lebanon. The Irish Defence Forces released a statement expressing their sadness at the loss of “a deeply committed and highly professional officer.”

Griffin’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices made by Irish peacekeepers around the world. Since 1958, over 40,000 Irish soldiers have served on UN peacekeeping missions, with 88 losing their lives in the line of duty. Their commitment to promoting peace and stability in some of the world’s most dangerous regions is something that should never be forgotten.

Lebanese Army Court Charges 5 Hezbollah-Linked

In other news from Lebanon, the country’s army court has charged five individuals with links to the Hezbollah militant group. The charges relate to a plot to carry out attacks against the Lebanese army and security forces.

Hezbollah, which is designated as a terrorist organization by several countries including the United States and Israel, is a Shia Islamist political party and militant group that operates primarily in Lebanon. It is widely believed to be backed by Iran.

The five individuals, who have not been named, are accused of planning to carry out attacks using explosive devices and other weapons. They were arrested in a raid carried out by the Lebanese army in June of this year.

The charges come amid mounting tensions in Lebanon, which is facing a severe economic crisis and political instability. Hezbollah, which has a significant presence in the country’s parliament and government, has been accused of exacerbating the crisis by supporting the Syrian regime and engaging in corruption.

The charges against the five individuals are a reminder of the ongoing threat posed by militant groups in Lebanon, and the need for the country’s security forces to remain vigilant in the face of such threats. The Lebanese army has vowed to continue its efforts to root out terrorism and maintain stability in the country.

