“Lebanon County growth trends”: What are the municipalities in Lebanon County that experienced the most growth and decline?

Pennsylvania Sees a Net Population Decrease of -0.2% Between 2020 and 2022

According to recent estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Pennsylvania has seen a net population decrease of -0.2% between 2020 and 2022, resulting in a loss of just over 30,000 people. These estimates were calculated using administrative records to estimate population as of July 1, 2022, and all population change calculations were made against a 2020 population estimate base that integrated the 2020 Census, Vintage 2020 estimates, and 2020 Demographic Analysis estimates.

Forest County saw the largest percentage decrease in population at -5%, while Philadelphia saw the largest numerical loss with a decrease of 36,541 people. Additionally, Allegheny, Beaver, Cambria, Clearfield, Erie, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties all saw population decreases of 2,000 or more.

However, it’s not all bad news for the state as a total of 27 counties, including Lebanon and its surrounding counties of Dauphin, Berks, and Lancaster, have seen population increases since 2020. Cumberland County saw the largest percentage increase at 3.5%, while Chester County had the largest population increase with a gain of 11,415 people.

The Census Bureau also released population estimates broken down by municipality, revealing that 750 municipalities in Pennsylvania saw an increase in population, while 1,745 municipalities saw a decrease. In Lebanon County, Cold Spring Township saw the highest percentage decrease at -1.7%, but this only translated to a population loss of one person as only 60 people lived there in 2020. Lebanon City saw the largest population decline in the county with a loss of 346 people.

On the other hand, North Cornwall Township saw the largest growth both in percentage and numerically with a population increase of 657 or 7.2%. Annville Township and Bethel Township also saw percent increases over 2%, with population growth of 146 and 257, respectively.

Overall, these population estimates highlight the ongoing demographic changes in Pennsylvania and its impact on various counties and municipalities. While some areas continue to experience declines in population, others are seeing growth and development. As the state moves forward, it will be important to monitor these trends and adapt accordingly.

Lebanon County population growth Municipalities with largest population increase in Lebanon County Declining population in Lebanon County municipalities Factors contributing to population growth in Lebanon County Demographic changes in Lebanon County municipalities

News Source : Daniel Larlham Jr.

Source Link :Which Lebanon County municipalities grew the most and which shrunk?/