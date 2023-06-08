Lebanon High School Student Passes Away in Tragic Warren County Car Accident: Obituary of Shawn Mitchell

Lebanon High School Student Dies in Warren County Car Accident

Shawn Mitchell, a beloved student at Lebanon High School, tragically passed away on Monday, September 6th, in a car accident that occurred in Warren County.

Shawn was known for his infectious smile and kind heart. He excelled academically and was a star athlete on the school’s football team. His coaches and teammates remember him as a hard worker who always gave his all on the field.

The community is devastated by his loss and will always remember Shawn as a bright light in their lives. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Rest in peace, Shawn.

