Lebanon Man, Charles Trumbleston, Identified as Motorcyclist Who Died in I-40 Crash Near Airport

Lebanon Man Charles Trumbleston Killed in I-40 Motorcycle Crash

Charles Trumbleston, a resident of Lebanon, tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 40 near the airport. The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd, when Trumbleston was riding his motorcycle and collided with another vehicle.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported Trumbleston to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

Trumbleston was an avid motorcyclist who enjoyed riding on the open road. He was a beloved member of the Lebanon community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and authorities have not yet released any further details. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Trumbleston family during this difficult time.

Charles Trumbleston Lebanon man Motorcyclist killed I-40 crash Nashville Airport