Lebanon man Charles Trumbleston II identified as victim in fatal motorcycle crash

A man from Lebanon has been identified by Metro Nashville Police as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Monday night. Charles Trumbleston II, aged 61, died at the scene after his motorcycle became entangled in the tires of a tractor-trailer on I-40 East near Briley Parkway. The vehicles were both traveling east at the time, and it remains unclear which crossed into the other’s lane. Police confirmed that neither driver was impaired, and the investigation is ongoing. WSMV will continue to update this developing story.

