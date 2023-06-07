Lebanon Teen Shawn Mitchell Passes Away Following a Devastating Car Crash at 17 Years Old

Lebanon Teen Shawn Mitchell Dath Passes Away Following a Tragic Car Accident

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of 17-year-old Shawn Mitchell Dath, a resident of Lebanon. Shawn was involved in a devastating car accident that claimed his life.

The accident occurred on [insert date and location of accident]. Despite the efforts of emergency responders and medical professionals, Shawn succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the scene.

Shawn was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

