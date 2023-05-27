“LeBron James net worth”: Comparing the Net Worth of LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo: Including Earnings from Salary, Endorsements, and Business Ventures

Cristiano Ronaldo vs LeBron James: Who is Richer?

Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James are two of the greatest athletes of all time in their respective sports. The soccer player and the basketballer have huge followings across the globe, which means that they are among the richest sports stars.

Net Worth Comparison

According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth is around $500 million and most of this comes from his wages. LeBron James’s net worth is valued to be around $1 billion, according to Forbes. He has followed the footsteps of fellow NBA legend, Micheal Jordan, to become a billionaire. James is also the only active billionaire team sport athlete and thus is way richer than soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salary Comparison

Ronaldo is subject to a hefty $200 million contract per year at his new club Al-Nassr. This bounty contract makes the Portuguese the highest paid soccer player currently surpassing Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe’s wages at PSG. LeBron James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers since 2018 and is one of the most paid players in basketball. His current contract with LA Lakers earns him around $43 million a year making him the third best paid basketballer currently.

Business Ventures Comparison

LeBron James is one of the best players in the history of the NBA and has a huge following. One of his biggest earners is his production company, SpringHill Company, which is worth around $700 million according to Sportico. Cristiano has also ventured into businesses to increase his net worth as he has a brand named ‘CR7’. This brand sells innerwear, eyewear, perfumes, and shoes which promotes Ronaldo as a brand while also earning him money. The former Real Madrid man also owns a chain of hotels across Portugal and Madeira.

Endorsement Deals Comparison

Ronaldo endorses a collection of luxury brands consisting of NIKE, Armani and Tag Heuer. He also endorses other brands such as Herbalife, Castrol and PokerStars earning around $45 million every year. LeBron James represents NIKE, AT&T, Pepsico and Walmart and earns a whopping $100 million from his endorsement deals every year which is significantly higher than Cristiano.

Conclusion

It is quite clear by comparing different aspects that LeBron James is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo. It has to be mentioned that both are at the twilights of their careers and are still performing at the highest level which needs to be commended. No matter how much money they have earned, the stars have earned millions of hearts throughout their careers which is the greatest gift for a sportsman.

News Source : Sportsmanor

Source Link :LeBron James vs. Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth Comparison: Salary, Endorsements & Businesses Owned/