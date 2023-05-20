“LeBron James School Days Trailer”: Trailer for Shooting Stars, Inspired by LeBron James’ School Days, Has Been Released

Posted on May 20, 2023

Peacock has released the first official trailer for Shooting Stars, a documentary-drama film that delves into LeBron James’ high school basketball career. The film, set to release on June 10, explores James’ rise to fame in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and his impact on the sport of basketball.

News Source : Social News XYZ

