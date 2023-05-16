Lecanemab as an Alzheimer’s treatment.: Lecanemab Submitted as Treatment for Early Alzheimer’s Disease Accepted by Health Canada

Eisai and Biogen Announce Positive Results for Alzheimer’s Drug

Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. have announced positive results in their clinical trial of an Alzheimer’s drug, Aducanumab. The drug has shown to significantly reduce amyloid plaque buildup in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, and slow cognitive decline in patients.

The Clinical Trial

The Phase 3 clinical trial involved 3,285 patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. The patients were given either Aducanumab or a placebo over the course of 18 months. The results showed that patients who received Aducanumab had a significant reduction in amyloid plaque buildup in the brain compared to the placebo group.

Additionally, patients who received the highest dose of Aducanumab had a significant reduction in cognitive decline compared to the placebo group. This is a promising result for a disease that currently has no cure and limited treatment options.

The Importance of Aducanumab

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. It is the most common cause of dementia among older adults. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and this number is expected to increase to 14 million by 2050.

While there are medications that can help manage symptoms of Alzheimer’s, there is currently no cure for the disease. Aducanumab represents a potential breakthrough in the treatment of Alzheimer’s by targeting the underlying cause of the disease.

The Future of Aducanumab

Eisai and Biogen plan to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Aducanumab in early 2020. If approved, Aducanumab would become the first disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

The positive results of the clinical trial have also led to the companies planning two additional Phase 3 clinical trials to further evaluate the safety and efficacy of Aducanumab. These trials will enroll patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and will be conducted in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The Collaboration between Eisai and Biogen

Eisai and Biogen have been collaborating on the development of Aducanumab since 2014. The companies share a commitment to finding effective treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders.

Under the collaboration, Eisai is responsible for the development and manufacturing of Aducanumab, while Biogen is responsible for the commercialization of the drug in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The two companies will share profits and losses on a 55/45 percent basis in the United States and Canada and a 50/50 percent basis in Europe.

Conclusion

The positive results of the clinical trial of Aducanumab represent a significant step forward in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The collaboration between Eisai and Biogen highlights the importance of partnerships in the development of new treatments for neurological disorders.

If approved by the FDA, Aducanumab could be a game-changer for the millions of people around the world living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.

