“LED desk lamp with 6 color modes and stepless dimming” : Modern LED Desk Lamp with Architect Clamp for Home Office – 24W Brightest LED Lighting, 6 Color Modes, Stepless Dimming for Monitor, Studio, and Reading Workbench

Modern LED Desk Lamp with Clamp for Home Office – EppieBasic Architect Desk Lamp with 24W Brightest LED Lighting, 6 Color Modes and Stepless Dimming for Monitor Studio Reading and Workbench Office Lighting



The EppieBasic LED Desk Lamp is a perfect solution for those who spend long hours working on their desks. This architect clamp desk lamp is designed to provide the brightest LED workbench office lighting, making it easier for you to see what you are working on. One of the best features of this desk lamp is that it is 100% flicker-free, which means you don’t have to worry about eye fatigue or ghost-freeze. Moreover, the lamp is equipped with 45° angled away LEDs and side lighting design, which illuminates only your desk and keyboard, reducing reflected glare on the screen or eyes.

Another great feature of the EppieBasic LED Desk Lamp is its auto-dimming and multi-lighting modes. The 1100LM bright desk lamp has a built-in intelligent light sensor that detects surrounding light intensity and automatically adjusts to the best brightness level for your work environment. With six dimmable levels and adjustable color temperatures modes (3,000K- 6,000K, RA>90), you can customize the lighting according to your needs. The memory function also memorizes your last setting, so you don’t have to go through the hassle of adjusting it every time you use it.

The minimalistic style and space-saving design of the EppieBasic LED Desk Lamp make it a perfect fit for any workspace. The modern desk light has sensitive touch buttons that are easy to control, and the durable and flexible silicone neck allows you to turn the desk mount lamp to any angle possible according to your needs. The scratch-resistant metal clamp supports the maximum thickness of the desk edge up to 3.34-inches, making it easy to install and use.

In conclusion, the EppieBasic LED Desk Lamp is an excellent investment for anyone who spends long hours working on their desks. This desk lamp provides the brightest LED workbench office lighting, reducing eye fatigue and ghost-freeze. With its auto-dimming and multi-lighting modes, you can customize the lighting according to your needs. The minimalistic style and space-saving design make it a perfect fit for any workspace, and the scratch-resistant metal clamp ensures easy installation and use. With a 1-year warranty for any quality issues and 24/7 customer service, it’s a risk-free investment that you won’t regret.



