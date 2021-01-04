Lee Breuer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lee Breuer has Died .
Lee Breuer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are sad to learn that #LeeBreuer, playwright and co-founder of the experimental theater company @MabouMines, has passed away. Our thoughts are with his loved ones https://t.co/W1nq63jG5q
— TKTS By TDF (@TKTS) January 4, 2021
