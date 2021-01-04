Lee Breuer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lee Breuer has Died .

Lee Breuer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Lee Breuer rest in peace. I've met few "larger than life" persons that were larger than life then him. To say he was complicated is like saying water is in rivers. To say his work with Mabou Mines changed and charged American theater is like saying water is in rivers. — Patricia S.Jones (@pksjones1) January 4, 2021

