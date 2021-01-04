Lee Breuer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mabou Mines co-founder, Lee Breuer has Died .
Mabou Mines co-founder, Lee Breuer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a giant of our community and Mabou Mines co-founder, Lee Breuer.
His radical vision of the theatre and its potential will continue to inspire us. pic.twitter.com/fdZBqqtTNo
— La MaMa E.T.C. (@LaMaMaETC) January 4, 2021
