Lee Breuer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mabou Mines co-founder, Lee Breuer has Died .

Mabou Mines co-founder, Lee Breuer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a giant of our community and Mabou Mines co-founder, Lee Breuer. His radical vision of the theatre and its potential will continue to inspire us. pic.twitter.com/fdZBqqtTNo — La MaMa E.T.C. (@LaMaMaETC) January 4, 2021

