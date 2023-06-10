Lee County Deputies Shoot and Kill Man today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deputy shot and killed a man on June 9 in Opelika, Alabama. A 911 caller reported a possible drunk driver swerving and going off the road into a ditch on US Highway 280 in Lee County around 10:45 pm CDT. When the responding deputy arrived, he saw an adult male who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat with what appeared to be a rifle beside him. Another deputy arrived at around 11:00 pm, and as they approached the truck, a gunshot was fired at them from inside the vehicle. The two deputies returned fire, and the man was struck by their bullets. He was declared dead at the scene, and medical personnel confirmed he had a handgun in one hand and a semi-automatic shotgun beside him. The State Bureau of Investigation division under the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will conduct an independent investigation. Additionally, an investigation is underway for a shooting that occurred on Sunday at Popeye’s Chicken in Phenix City.

