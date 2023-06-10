Lee County Deputy Involved in Shooting Results in Death today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Lee County, there has been a deadly incident involving a deputy shooting. On June 9th at around 10:45 pm, the LCSO received a call about a possible drunk driver heading east on US Hwy 280 near Lee Road 250 in the Bleecker community of southeast Lee County. The caller reported that the vehicle, a white Ford F-150, was swerving across lanes and had driven off the road into a ditch. At around 10:55 pm, a responding deputy found the vehicle less than a mile from the scene. The deputy approached the truck and saw that the driver, an adult male, was asleep in the driver’s seat with what appeared to be a rifle in the seat next to him. Another deputy was called to the scene, and when they arrived, the truck began to back out of the ditch. A gunshot was fired at the deputies from the vehicle, and they returned fire towards the driver’s section of the vehicle. The deputies approached the truck and found that the subject had been hit by their return fire and had a handgun in one hand and a semi-automatic shotgun with an extended magazine in the seat behind him. Medical personnel confirmed that the subject was deceased at the scene. An investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation Division under the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been requested.

Lee County shooting Police shooting in Lee County Officer-involved shooting in Lee County Fatal shooting in Lee County Lee County police shooting update

News Source : https://www.wtvm.com

Source Link :1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting/