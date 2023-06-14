Lee County Home Shooting Leaves Two Dead and Two Injured, Sheriff Reports today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Limited information has been released about a shooting incident in Lehigh Acres, Florida. The Lee County Sheriff, Carmine Marceno, stated that there were legal issues related to a domestic relationship involved. A man wearing a ski mask arrived at a home and initiated a fight with a woman before opening fire, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuries to two others. The suspect was restrained by a man in the home, and authorities were contacted. The identities of those involved have not been released, and the suspect has not been charged or taken into custody. Two children in the home were unharmed.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Sheriff: 2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lee County home/