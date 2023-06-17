Lee County Mother Honors Late Daughter by Supporting Grieving Families: The Obituary of Latishea McAuley







Latishea McAuley Obituary

A Lee County mother is grieving over the loss of her daughter, Latishea McAuley, who passed away on August 15, 2021. Despite her own heartbreak, the mother has been working to help other families facing similar tragedies.

Latishea was born on January 22, 1992, in Fort Myers, Florida. She graduated from Lee County High School and went on to attend Florida State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Latishea was a kind and compassionate person who loved helping others. She worked as a registered nurse at a local hospital and was beloved by her patients and colleagues alike.

Unfortunately, Latishea’s life was cut short due to complications from a rare medical condition. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

Despite her tragic loss, Latishea’s mother has been using her grief to help other families facing similar tragedies. She has been working with local organizations to provide support and resources to those who have lost loved ones.

Latishea will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her legacy of kindness and compassion will live on. Rest in peace, Latishea.





