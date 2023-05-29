Lee Dain biography: Lee Dain: A Comprehensive Overview of Her Height, Age, Spouse, Family, Citizenship, Wealth, Life Story and Background

Lee Dain Height, Age, Husband, Parents, Nationality, Net Worth, Biography, Wiki & More

Introduction

Lee Dain is a famous South Korean actress who has gained immense popularity in the entertainment industry. She is famous for her acting skills and her charming personality. In this article, we will be discussing Lee Dain’s height, age, husband, parents, nationality, net worth, biography, wiki, and more.

Lee Dain Height and Age

Lee Dain was born on October 4, 1984, in South Korea. She is currently 36 years old. Lee Dain stands at a height of 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm). She has a slim and athletic build, which she maintains through her regular exercise routine.

Lee Dain Husband

Lee Dain is a married woman. She tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend in a private ceremony. However, she has not disclosed any information about her husband to the media. Lee Dain has kept her personal life away from the limelight, and she prefers to keep it that way.

Lee Dain Parents and Nationality

Lee Dain was born and raised in South Korea. She has not disclosed any information about her parents to the media. However, it is known that she has a younger brother. Lee Dain holds South Korean nationality.

Lee Dain Net Worth

Lee Dain has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the South Korean entertainment industry. She has appeared in several popular TV dramas and movies. Lee Dain’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

Lee Dain Biography and Wiki

Lee Dain started her career as a model before making her acting debut in 2009. She gained popularity for her role in the TV drama “My Precious You” in 2008. Lee Dain has appeared in several popular TV dramas, including “Baker King, Kim Tak Goo” (2010), “The Great Seer” (2012), “The Night Watchman” (2014), and “The Secret Life of My Secretary” (2019).

Lee Dain has also appeared in several movies, including “A Little Pond” (2010), “The Concubine” (2012), and “The Fatal Encounter” (2014). She has won several awards for her acting skills, including the Best New Actress Award at the MBC Drama Awards in 2012.

Lee Dain is also known for her philanthropic work. She has been actively involved in various charity events and social causes. She has also been a part of several campaigns to raise awareness about environmental issues.

Conclusion

Lee Dain is a talented actress who has gained immense popularity in the South Korean entertainment industry. She is known for her acting skills and her charming personality. Lee Dain’s height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm), and she is 36 years old. She is married, and she holds South Korean nationality. Lee Dain’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has won several awards for her acting skills and has also been actively involved in various charity events and social causes.

