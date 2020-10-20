Lee Ingles Death – Dead :Lee Ingles Obituary : Boys basketball head was killed in a Accident on I-69.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Cowan community tonight. Boys basketball head coach Lee Ingles was killed in a crash on I-69 Monday night. — Indiana Sports Talk (@indsportstalk) October 20, 2020

Heartbroken… Lee was my cousin… Asking for prayers tonight for his wife and their two boys, but also for the rest of the family, his students, and his basketball players who were just getting ready to start their season. @coach_ingles @ZachIngles https://t.co/f2xHTTQ8NZ — Coach Haist (@haistje) October 20, 2020

Tributes

As a coach you build relationships with your players and their families, but relationships with other coaches are special. Lee Ingles was a great competitor but the time we spent talking before each game was always enjoyable. Prayers for family, players, community!🙏🏻😞😢🏀 https://t.co/o2GLDrUP5G — Corey Jack Scott (@CoreyJackScott) October 20, 2020

Heartbreaking. I didn’t know him long but Lee Ingles always had a smile on his face when I spoke with him. Devastating loss for the Cowan community. https://t.co/Wyggb1rOAI — Robby General (@rgeneraljr) October 20, 2020

Blackhawk Boosters wrote

Cowan Jr/Sr High School will be closed tomorrow following the death of teacher and coach Lee Ingles earlier this evening. Students are welcome to come to school between 9-12 tomorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and Cowan Community. Austin Price wrote

Everyone needs to keep the Ingles family and the Cowan community in their thoughts prayers. Lee was a great coach and an even better man who will be truly missed. I’m sick to my stomach and my heart is hurting for them tonight! Indiana Sports Talk wrote

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Cowan community tonight. Boys basketball head coach Lee Ingles was killed in a crash on I-69 Monday night. Muncie Central Boys Basketball wrote

Prayers and positive thoughts to @Cowan_Athletics and the Boys Basketball team on the loss of Head Coach Lee Ingles. Please accept our heartfelt condolences for the passing of Coach Ingles. We know he will truly be missed.