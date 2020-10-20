Lee Ingles Death – Dead :Lee Ingles Obituary : Boys basketball head was killed in a Accident on I-69

Lee Ingles Death – Dead :Lee Ingles Obituary : Boys basketball head was killed in a Accident on I-69.

Boys basketball head coach Lee Ingles has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

” Indiana Sports Talk on Twitter: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Cowan community tonight. Boys basketball head coach Lee Ingles was killed in a crash on I-69 Monday night.”

Tributes 

Blackhawk Boosters wrote 
Cowan Jr/Sr High School will be closed tomorrow following the death of teacher and coach Lee Ingles earlier this evening. Students are welcome to come to school between 9-12 tomorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and Cowan Community.

Austin Price wrote 
Everyone needs to keep the Ingles family and the Cowan community in their thoughts prayers. Lee was a great coach and an even better man who will be truly missed. I’m sick to my stomach and my heart is hurting for them tonight!

Indiana Sports Talk wrote 
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Cowan community tonight. Boys basketball head coach Lee Ingles was killed in a crash on I-69 Monday night.

Muncie Central Boys Basketball wrote 
Prayers and positive thoughts to @Cowan_Athletics and the Boys Basketball team on the loss of Head Coach Lee Ingles. Please accept our heartfelt condolences for the passing of Coach Ingles. We know he will truly be missed.

