Lee Leet Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lee Leet has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 6. 2021

Lee Leet has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 6. 2021.

Shannon Cogan 1d · Reminded again how fragile and unexpected life can be. Thinking of Angela and the rest of the family of Lee Leet – he died unexpectedly at the young age of 53. This photo was taken in 2019 in his plane he would perform amazing maneuvers in – wowing the crowd each Thunder Over Louisville. Sad to say my stomach would only let me feel the excitement of just one maneuver. But he was gracious and didn’t make me feel like a wimp. He just loved sharing his love of aviation. He did live life to the fullest.

Source: (1) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. TRIBUTES. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

Fred Teale

This is very sad and my heart goes out to Angela and the boys. Anther great one gone way too soon! RIP Leet! .

Van Banoovong

I remember your coverage of this story. Prayers to his family. RIP Lee Leet.

Jackie Dunagan Stotts

Very sorry for your loss. Prayers to his wife, son’s and the entire family

