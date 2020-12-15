Lee Olson Death -Obituary – Dead : Amy Olson’s father-in-law, Lee Olson of North Dakota has Died .
Amy Olson’s father-in-law, Lee Olson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Golfweek 22 hrs · Amy Olson’s father-in-law, Lee Olson, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday night as Amy contends in the U.S. Women’s Open.
Source: (20+) Golfweek – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
EndSwate Golf wrote
·
Amy Olson’s father-in-law, Lee Olson, died unexpectedly on Saturday night. Olson is just one shot off the lead with one round left in the U.S. Women’s Open.
The post U.S. Women’s Open contender Amy Olson suffers tragic loss of father-in-law before final round appeared first on Golf.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.