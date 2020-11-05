Lee Sawyer Death -Dead : Connecticut Attorney Lee Sawyer has Died .

By | November 5, 2020
0 Comment

Lee Sawyer Death -Dead : Connecticut Attorney Lee Sawyer has Died .

Lee Sawyer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

“Paul Mounds Jr on Twitter: “This one is very hard for me and those that knew the heart and mind of Lee Sawyer. A devoted husband and father, who served our state and the residents with passion and devotion, Lee was an amazing individual and a great friend. I will miss him dearly. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.