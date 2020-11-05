Lee Sawyer Death -Dead : Connecticut Attorney Lee Sawyer has Died .

Lee Sawyer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

Tributes

My friend @leesawyer died Saturday. We recognized our sameness right away and we were friends for 15 years. He was irreplaceable. He loved his people fiercely and fought for the environment. He was a great dad. I can’t believe he’s gone. — ellamay (@EllaMay) November 2, 2020

This one is very hard for me and those that knew the heart and mind of Lee Sawyer. A devoted husband and father, who served our state and the residents with passion and devotion, Lee was an amazing individual and a great friend. I will miss him dearly. https://t.co/3Fx1Zr9M6Q — Paul Mounds Jr (@PMounds) November 4, 2020