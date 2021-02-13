Lee Sexton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lee Sexton, a Kentucky banjo player from a family of “pickers has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021

We’re sorry to hear of the passing of Lee Sexton, a Kentucky banjo player from a family of “pickers.” He contributed to @Folkways’ “Mountain Music of Kentucky,” and in 2003 he shared his talents at the Folklife Festival’s Appalachia program. Listen: https://t.co/h8pwTTeD0O pic.twitter.com/WGTNQvAYSN — SmithsonianFolklife (@SmithsonianFolk) February 12, 2021

