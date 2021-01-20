Leebeth Young Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ed Young daughter has Died.

Ed Young has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

Sharon Yvonne-Burton Stanfield 5h · Many friends and former members of Park St. Baptist will remember Mendal and Elva Lee and their beautiful daughters, Lisa and Lori Lee. Lisa Lee Young and Ed Young Jr.’s daughter, LeeBeth Young passed away last evening. Please keep Mrs. Elva Lee, Lisa Lee Young and family in your prayers as they navigate through this sorrowful journey.

Source: (20+) Friends of Park Street Baptist Church | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Natashia Artz

This shook me to the core. I am utterly heartbroken and in tears. Fellowship Church has been my home church since a very young age. LeeBeth and I shared the same age and I remember being in youth camp with her. Such a beautiful family and a beautiful legacy they have created. May God grant the Young family his love, strength and peace during such a difficult time. LeeBeth…your smile, your bright personality and the love you shared with others will live on FOREVER