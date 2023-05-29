“Leeds United relegation fears”: The Team That Should Be Most Concerned About Relegation: Leeds United

Leeds United Fans Dejected as Relegation Confirmed

Leeds United fans were left dejected after their team was relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 season. The team’s descent into the second tier of English soccer was confirmed with a comprehensive 1-4 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, and this was a trend that had been developing throughout the season.

The appointment of survival specialist Sam Allardyce on the Elland Road touchline did little to alter Leeds United’s fortunes, and his analysis of the bigger picture raised concerns among the Elland Road faithful. Allardyce suggested that the club had not just had an off season, but there had been a more substantial drift. He called for a carefully planned rebuild and said that the ownership situation needed to be resolved if the club had any hope of succeeding in the fiercely competitive Championship division.

Leeds United was last relegated from the Premier League nearly two decades ago, and the current uncertainty off the pitch is hardly helpful. However, the sheer chaos that the Yorkshire side faced in 2004 is incomparable. The 16-year absence was bruising for Leeds and saw the club drop into the third tier of English soccer.

Allardyce’s appointment was meant to save the club from relegation and enable them to embark on a rebuild in the top flight. But he was unable to do so, and Leeds United will have to try and sort out the mess while dealing with a relegation.

The need for some long-term thinking is abundantly clear. The appointments of Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, and Sam Allardyce were not part of a strategy to create a distinctive identity. Leeds United needs a director of football and a manager on the same wavelength fast if the club is going to bounce back rather than flounder.

Leeds United fans will be hoping that the ownership situation is resolved soon, and the club can wipe the slate clean. Relegation raises questions about the way the San Francisco 49ers owners, who currently possess 44% of the club, will acquire the entire entity from current chairman Andrea Radrizzani. The value of the club will inevitably be hit as a consequence of demotion, and this needs to be resolved if the club has any hope of succeeding in the fiercely competitive Championship division.

The problems at Leeds United stretch back to Marcelo Bielsa’s departure in early 2022, since he left, the team has lacked a coherent strategy. Replacement Jesse Marsch may have guided the team to safety on the final day of the season before last, but the sale of its two greatest assets Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha that summer left gaping holes in the team. Lots of players with potential were acquired to replace them, but they rarely seemed to fit together coherently.

Marsch’s tactics didn’t help, his intense, aggressive style was seen as a sensible successor to Bielsa’s man-for-man pressing approach. The trouble was whilst the charismatic Argentinian’s strategy left Leeds open for the occasional rout but blew teams away, with Marsch, it appeared only the negative aspects of the chaos remained.

Leeds United needs a strategy to create a distinctive identity if the club is going to bounce back from relegation. The appointments of Gracia and Allardyce were not part of such a strategy. The ownership situation needs to be resolved, and the club needs a director of football and a manager on the same wavelength fast if it is going to succeed in the fiercely competitive Championship division. Leeds United fans will be hoping that the club can wipe the slate clean and embark on a successful rebuild.

News Source : Zak Garner-Purkis

Source Link :Why Leeds United Has The Most To Fear Of Those Relegated/