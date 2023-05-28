LeFix Speedometer installation.: Installing LeFix Speedometer in GTA 5: A Step-by-Step Guide (2023 Tutorial)

How To Install LeFix Speedometer For GTA 5!

Introduction

GTA 5 is a great game, but sometimes it can be hard to keep track of your speed while driving. That’s where the LeFix Speedometer comes in. This mod adds a speedometer to the bottom right corner of your screen, allowing you to easily keep track of your speed while driving. In this article, we will be showing you how to install the LeFix Speedometer for GTA 5.

Step 1: Download the LeFix Speedometer Mod

The first step in installing the LeFix Speedometer for GTA 5 is to download the mod. You can find the mod on various modding websites, such as GTA5-Mods.com. Once you have found the mod, click the download button and save the file to your computer.

Step 2: Install OpenIV

OpenIV is a tool that is used to modify files in GTA 5. To install the LeFix Speedometer mod, you will need to have OpenIV installed on your computer. You can download OpenIV from their website, and the installation process is straightforward.

Step 3: Extract the LeFix Speedometer Mod

Once you have downloaded the LeFix Speedometer mod and installed OpenIV, it is time to extract the mod. To do this, right-click on the downloaded file and select “Extract Here” from the drop-down menu. This will create a new folder containing the mod files.

Step 4: Install the LeFix Speedometer Mod

Now that you have extracted the mod files, it is time to install the mod. Open OpenIV and navigate to the “mods” folder. If you do not have a “mods” folder, you will need to create one. Once you are in the “mods” folder, navigate to the “update” folder, then the “x64” folder, and finally the “dlcpacks” folder.

Create a new folder called “lefixspeedo” inside the “dlcpacks” folder, then copy the “dlc.rpf” file from the mod folder you extracted earlier into the “lefixspeedo” folder you just created.

Step 5: Add the LeFix Speedometer Mod to the Game

Now that you have installed the LeFix Speedometer mod into the “mods” folder, it is time to add it to the game. To do this, open OpenIV and navigate to the “mods” folder. From there, navigate to the “update” folder, then the “update.rpf” file.

Once you have opened the “update.rpf” file, navigate to the “common” folder, then the “data” folder. Inside the “data” folder, find the “dlclist.xml” file and open it with a text editor.

Add the following line of code to the bottom of the file:

:/lefixspeedo/

Save the file and close it.

Step 6: Launch GTA 5 and Enjoy the LeFix Speedometer Mod

Now that you have installed the LeFix Speedometer mod and added it to the game, it is time to launch GTA 5 and enjoy the mod. When you start the game, the speedometer should appear in the bottom right corner of your screen.

Conclusion

The LeFix Speedometer mod is a great addition to GTA 5, allowing you to easily keep track of your speed while driving. By following the steps outlined in this article, you should be able to install the mod without any issues. Once installed, the LeFix Speedometer mod should enhance your GTA 5 experience and make driving around Los Santos even more enjoyable.

Source Link :How To Install LeFix Speedometer For GTA 5! – (2023 GTA 5 Tutorial)/

