leftover fried fish recipe: Transform Your Leftover Fried Fish into a Mouth-Watering Favorite with This Easy Recipe!

If You Have Leftover Fried Fish, Make This Easy and Delicious Recipe! Becomes Everyone’s Favorite!

Are you tired of the same old fish and chips? Do you have leftover fried fish that you don’t know what to do with? Look no further! This easy and delicious recipe will turn your leftover fish into a meal that everyone will love.

Ingredients

2 cups cooked rice

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups leftover fried fish, flaked

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Lemon wedges for serving

Instructions

In a large skillet or wok, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the onion and red bell pepper and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper, and cook for another minute. Add the cooked rice and stir to combine with the vegetables and spices. Add the leftover fried fish and stir to combine with the rice and vegetables. Cook until heated through. Add the chopped fresh parsley and stir to combine. Serve with lemon wedges on the side.

Why this recipe is great

Not only is this recipe a great way to use up leftover fried fish, but it’s also a one-skillet meal that comes together quickly and easily. The combination of rice, vegetables, and fish makes for a well-rounded and satisfying meal that is sure to please everyone at the table.

The addition of paprika and cayenne pepper adds a bit of heat and depth of flavor to the dish, while the fresh parsley adds brightness and freshness. And of course, the lemon wedges on the side add a touch of acidity that pairs perfectly with the rich flavors of the fish and rice.

Overall, this recipe is a great way to turn leftovers into a delicious and satisfying meal that everyone will love. Give it a try the next time you have leftover fried fish, and see for yourself why it’s become a favorite among many!

