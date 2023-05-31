Leftover Ham Casserole Recipes : 10 Delicious Leftover Ham Casserole Recipes to Try

10 Tempting Casserole Recipes to Make with Leftover Ham

Leftover Ham Casserole Recipes: Delicious Ways to Use Up Your Ham

If you’ve recently hosted a big holiday meal or purchased a large ham for a special occasion, you may be wondering what to do with all the leftover ham. Luckily, there are plenty of tasty and easy casserole recipes that can help you use up your ham in a delicious way.

Here are some of our favorite leftover ham casserole recipes:

Ham and Cheese Casserole

This classic casserole is a simple and delicious way to use up leftover ham. To make it, simply combine cooked ham with cooked pasta (such as macaroni or penne), shredded cheddar cheese, and a creamy sauce made from butter, flour, milk, and seasonings. Bake in the oven until hot and bubbly, and serve with a side salad for a complete meal.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups cooked ham, diced

– 2 cups cooked pasta

– 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

– 3 tablespoons butter

– 3 tablespoons flour

– 2 cups milk

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. In a large bowl, combine the cooked ham, cooked pasta, and shredded cheddar cheese.

3. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and cook for 1-2 minutes, until the mixture is smooth and bubbly.

4. Gradually whisk in the milk, stirring constantly, until the sauce is smooth and thickened.

5. Season the sauce with salt and pepper, to taste.

6. Pour the sauce over the ham and pasta mixture, and stir to coat.

7. Transfer the mixture to a 9×13 inch baking dish.

8. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until the casserole is hot and bubbly.

Ham and Potato Casserole

This hearty casserole is a great way to use up leftover ham and potatoes. To make it, simply layer sliced potatoes and diced ham in a baking dish, and top with a creamy cheese sauce. Bake until the potatoes are tender and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Ingredients:

– 4 cups sliced potatoes

– 2 cups cooked ham, diced

– 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

– 3 tablespoons butter

– 3 tablespoons flour

– 2 cups milk

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. In a large bowl, combine the sliced potatoes and diced ham.

3. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and cook for 1-2 minutes, until the mixture is smooth and bubbly.

4. Gradually whisk in the milk, stirring constantly, until the sauce is smooth and thickened.

5. Season the sauce with salt and pepper, to taste.

6. Pour the sauce over the potato and ham mixture, and stir to coat.

7. Transfer the mixture to a 9×13 inch baking dish.

8. Sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese over the top of the casserole.

9. Bake for 45-50 minutes, until the potatoes are tender and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Ham and Broccoli Casserole

This healthy casserole is a great way to use up leftover ham and get some extra veggies in your diet. To make it, simply combine cooked ham with steamed broccoli florets, cooked rice, and a creamy cheese sauce. Bake until hot and bubbly, and serve as a main dish or side dish.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups cooked ham, diced

– 2 cups steamed broccoli florets

– 2 cups cooked rice

– 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

– 3 tablespoons butter

– 3 tablespoons flour

– 2 cups milk

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. In a large bowl, combine the cooked ham, steamed broccoli florets, and cooked rice.

3. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and cook for 1-2 minutes, until the mixture is smooth and bubbly.

4. Gradually whisk in the milk, stirring constantly, until the sauce is smooth and thickened.

5. Season the sauce with salt and pepper, to taste.

6. Pour the sauce over the ham, broccoli, and rice mixture, and stir to coat.

7. Transfer the mixture to a 9×13 inch baking dish.

8. Sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese over the top of the casserole.

9. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until the casserole is hot and bubbly.

Ham and Egg Casserole

This breakfast casserole is a great way to use up leftover ham and make a hearty breakfast for the whole family. To make it, simply combine cooked ham with beaten eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and seasonings. Bake until the eggs are set and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups cooked ham, diced

– 8 eggs, beaten

– 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

– 1/2 cup milk

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. In a large bowl, combine the cooked ham, beaten eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, milk, salt, and pepper.

3. Pour the mixture into a greased 9×13 inch baking dish.

4. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until the eggs are set and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Conclusion

These leftover ham casserole recipes are a great way to use up your leftover ham and make delicious and satisfying meals for your family. Whether you prefer classic mac and cheese or healthy broccoli and rice, there’s a casserole recipe to suit your taste. So next time you have leftover ham, don’t let it go to waste – try one of these tasty casserole recipes instead!

——————–

1. What are some easy leftover ham casserole recipes?

– Some easy leftover ham casserole recipes include ham and potato casserole, ham and broccoli casserole, ham and cheese casserole, and ham and noodle casserole.

Can I freeze leftover ham casserole?

– Yes, you can freeze leftover ham casserole. Just make sure to store it in an airtight container or freezer-safe bag and label it with the date.

How long can I keep leftover ham casserole in the fridge?

– Leftover ham casserole can be stored in the fridge for up to 3-4 days. Make sure to cover it tightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil.

Can I use different vegetables in my leftover ham casserole?

– Yes, you can use different vegetables in your leftover ham casserole. Some good options include carrots, green beans, peas, and cauliflower.

Can I substitute the cheese in my leftover ham casserole?

– Yes, you can substitute the cheese in your leftover ham casserole with a different type of cheese. Some good options include cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan.

What can I serve with leftover ham casserole?

– Some good options to serve with leftover ham casserole include a side salad, garlic bread, or roasted vegetables.

Can I use leftover ham bone in my casserole?

– Yes, you can use leftover ham bone in your casserole. Just make sure to remove it before serving.

Can I make leftover ham casserole in advance?

– Yes, you can make leftover ham casserole in advance and reheat it when you’re ready to serve. Just make sure to store it in the fridge or freezer until you’re ready to use it.