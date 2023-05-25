“Leftover Rice Recipe”: Khatta Chawal Fry Rice: A Viral Recipe for Leftover Rice Fans

Heading 1: Khatta Chawal Fry Recipe: A Delicious Way to Use Leftover Rice

Heading 2: What is Khatta Chawal Fry?

Khatta Chawal Fry is a popular North Indian dish that is made using leftover rice. This recipe is perfect for those days when you have leftover rice in your refrigerator and you are looking for a quick and easy way to use it up. Khatta Chawal Fry is a delicious and flavorful dish that is loved by everyone.

Heading 2: Ingredients for Khatta Chawal Fry

To make Khatta Chawal Fry, you will need the following ingredients:

2 cups leftover cooked rice

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 green chili, chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tbsp oil

Salt, to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnishing)

Heading 2: Instructions to Make Khatta Chawal Fry

Follow these simple steps to make Khatta Chawal Fry:

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them crackle. Add chopped onion and green chili and sauté until the onion turns translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and garam masala. Mix well. Add the leftover cooked rice and salt. Mix well until all the spices are well combined. Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 5-7 minutes on low flame. Once done, garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot with your favorite raita or curry.

Heading 2: Tips and Tricks to Make Perfect Khatta Chawal Fry

Here are some tips and tricks that will help you make the perfect Khatta Chawal Fry:

Use leftover cooked rice that is at least a day old. Freshly cooked rice will not work well for this recipe. You can add any vegetables of your choice to this dish. Peas, carrots, and capsicum work well. Adjust the spice levels according to your taste. If you like it spicy, add more red chili powder. You can also add some roasted peanuts or cashews for some crunch and texture. Make sure to mix the rice well with the spices to ensure that each grain is coated well.

Heading 2: Conclusion

Khatta Chawal Fry is a delicious and easy way to use up leftover rice. This dish is packed with flavor and can be made in just a few minutes. With the right spices and techniques, you can make the perfect Khatta Chawal Fry every time. So, the next time you have leftover rice, don’t throw it away. Turn it into a delicious and satisfying meal with this simple and easy recipe.

News Source : Shweta Nishad

