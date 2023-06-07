“Legal status in Spain”: 5 Methods to Attain Legal Status in Spain

5 WAYS TO GET LEGAL STATUS IN SPAIN

Spain is a popular destination for many people who are looking to relocate to a warmer climate, enjoy the rich cultural heritage, and take advantage of the many economic opportunities that the country has to offer. However, if you are planning to stay in Spain for an extended period of time, it is essential that you obtain legal status. In this article, we will explore five ways to get legal status in Spain.

Residency

The most common way to obtain legal status in Spain is to acquire residency. Residency can be obtained through different means such as through employment, investment, or family ties. The most straightforward way to obtain residency is through employment. If you have a job offer from a Spanish company, you can apply for a work visa. Once you have been in employment for at least one year, you can apply for a residency permit. The residency permit allows you to stay in Spain for an extended period, and you can also apply for Spanish citizenship after ten years of uninterrupted residency.

Student Visa

If you want to study in Spain, you can apply for a student visa. The student visa allows you to stay in Spain for the duration of your studies. You will need to provide proof of acceptance into a Spanish university or educational institution and show that you have sufficient funds to support yourself during your stay. Once your studies are completed, you can apply for a work visa or residency permit.

Golden Visa

The Spanish Golden Visa is a program aimed at attracting foreign investment to Spain. The Golden Visa allows non-EU citizens to obtain residency in Spain by investing in real estate or other business ventures. You will need to invest a minimum of €500,000 in real estate, or €1 million in other business ventures to qualify for the Golden Visa. Once you have obtained the Golden Visa, you can stay in Spain for up to two years and apply for residency after that.

Family ties

If you have a family member who is a Spanish citizen or legal resident, you may be eligible for family reunification. You will need to provide proof of your relationship and show that you have sufficient funds to support yourself during your stay in Spain. Once you have been reunited with your family member, you can apply for residency.

Asylum

If you are fleeing persecution or war in your home country, you can apply for asylum in Spain. Asylum seekers must prove that they are at risk of persecution or harm in their home country due to their race, religion, nationality, political opinions, or membership in a particular social group. If your application is approved, you will be granted asylum and allowed to stay in Spain.

Conclusion

Obtaining legal status in Spain is essential if you plan to stay in the country for an extended period. There are different ways to obtain legal status, including residency, student visas, Golden Visas, family reunification, and asylum. The one that is best for you will depend on your individual circumstances and needs. It is essential to seek professional advice and guidance to ensure that you follow the correct procedures and meet the necessary requirements.

Spanish residency requirements Obtaining a Spanish work visa Applying for Spanish citizenship Spanish family reunification process Investor visa options in Spain