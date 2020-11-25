Legend Kham Winters Death -Dead – Obituaries: Texas State Football Player Khambrail Winters was killed last night in San Marcos.

Texas State Football Player Khambrail Winters was killed last night in San Marcos.

Today we mourn the loss of one of our own. Our deepest sympathies to @TXSTATEFOOTBALL and all who knew Kham Winters. To his family; we cannot possibly know what you’re going through, you are in our thoughts as you go through this incredibly tough time. — Texas State Bobcats (@TxStateBobcats) November 25, 2020

Tributes

On behalf of our School of Criminal Justice and Criminology, we wish to express our deepest condolences to Kham Winters’ family and teammates. — TXST Criminal Justice and Criminology (@TXST_CJC) November 25, 2020

Life is short. Too short. Tell people you love them every chance you can. Chase your dreams. Take risks. LIVE LIFE!!! RIP Kham Winters https://t.co/urQ4Kp8UJf — Tyler Renard (@TylerJRenard) November 25, 2020

Denise M. Trauth wrote

The University expresses its deepest sympathy for the football coaches & teammates over the loss of Kham Winters. They are devastated & we have offered the full support of the university resources to assist the staff & players in their grief. It is a difficult day for all Bobcats.

Horrible Horrible news in San Mo. Prayers for the Winters family, fly high Kham 🕊 #RestInParadise — Mike Orakpo (@raknation) November 25, 2020