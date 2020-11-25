Legend Kham Winters Death -Dead – Obituaries: Texas State Football Player Khambrail Winters was killed last night in San Marcos.

By | November 25, 2020
@TXSTATEFOOTBALL Legend Kham Winters has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

“Texas State Bobcats on Twitter: “Today we mourn the loss of one of our own. Our deepest sympathies to @TXSTATEFOOTBALL and all who knew Kham Winters. To his family; we cannot possibly know what you’re going through, you are in our thoughts as you go through this incredibly tough time.”

Tributes 

Denise M. Trauth wrote 
The University expresses its deepest sympathy for the football coaches & teammates over the loss of Kham Winters. They are devastated & we have offered the full support of the university resources to assist the staff & players in their grief. It is a difficult day for all Bobcats.

 

