“Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Walkthrough”: A Guide to Finishing Ancient Era Messages in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Unlocking the Secrets of History in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Starting a Course in Archeology – Lookout Landing and Kakariko Village

If you’re looking for a new adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, “Messages From An Ancient Era” is the perfect quest for you. As you explore the Sky and put your gliding skills to the test, you’ll discover ancient tablets that reveal the secrets of history. To start this quest, head to Lookout Landing and speak with the archeologist near the stone obelisk. After your conversation, travel to Kakariko Village to meet with Wortsworth and begin your quest.

All Tablet Locations and How to Reach Them

To find all 12 tablets, you’ll need to explore islands shaped like flowers with five petals. Some of these islands are harder to reach than others, so be sure to prepare yourself with cold-resistant gear or food, extra stamina food or elixirs, and portable Zonai devices for flight. Once you land on an island, take a picture of the green tablet on the central pillar with your Camera. Some islands may fall out as soon as you step into the center of the platform, but you can dive with the pillar down to take a picture on the ground. Here are the locations of all 12 tablets:

Account Of A Celebration – South Eldin Sky Archipelago The Strong King And Receptive Queen – Lanayru Great Spring The Harmonious Couple – Hebra Mountains Sky A Pilgrimage Of Light – East Hebra Sky Archipelago The Researcher Mineru – West Necluda Sky The Foreign Princess – Gerudo Desert The Free-Spirited Zelda – East Necluda The Latest Trend – Necluda Sea An Ancient Ghost Story – Gerudo Highlands For The Hero’s Sake – Great Hyrule Forest (above Chasm) The Day the Land Rose – South Hyrule Sky Archipelago A Parting Resolve – Sokkala Sky Archipelago

If you want to read the texts again or check which tablets you’ve already found, visit Wortsworth’s home in Kakariko Village. On the ground floor, you’ll find scrolls hanging on the wall with the contents and names of each entry.

Exploring for Rewards

Completing “Messages From An Ancient Era” is not only rewarding academically, but also financially. It is one of the highest-paying quests in the game, with a total of 1,200 rupees to be earned by turning in all 12 tablets. Wortsworth will reward you with a translation and 100 rupees for each picture you show him. Although there is no specific order you must find them in, it is recommended to find all 12 tablets before turning them in to ensure they’re in the right order. As an added bonus for turning in all 12 tablets, you’ll receive the Zonai Survey Team Fabric to decorate your paraglider with at the Hateno Dye Shop.

In conclusion, “Messages From An Ancient Era” is a quest that combines adventure, exploration, and history in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. With the right preparation and determination, you can unlock the secrets of the Sky and earn a hefty sum of rupees.

News Source : TheGamer

Source Link :How To Complete Messages From An Ancient Era In The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom/