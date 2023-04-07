Bill Butler, a renowned cinematographer who contributed to iconic films like Jaws, Rocky 3 & 4, and Graffiti Bridge featuring Prince, has passed away at the age of 101. His loss will be deeply felt.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of cinematographer Bill Butler, who died at the age of 101. Butler was a legendary cinematographer who had worked on some of the most iconic films in history, including Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, Stallone’s Rocky 3 & 4, and Prince’s Graffiti Bridge.

Butler’s contributions to the world of cinema were vast and unparalleled. He brought a unique and innovative style to every project he worked on, and his work was always exceptional. Butler was a true master of his craft, and his work will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.

In a career spanning several decades, Butler worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. He collaborated with Spielberg on several projects, including Jaws, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made. Butler’s contributions to the film were significant, and his work helped to create the tense and suspenseful atmosphere of the movie.

Butler also worked with Sylvester Stallone on the Rocky series, helping to capture the raw emotion and intensity of the films. His work on Rocky 3 and 4 was particularly impressive, and he helped to make the boxing matches feel realistic and engaging.

Later in his career, Butler worked with Prince on the movie Graffiti Bridge. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Butler’s cinematography was a major reason for its success.

Butler’s legacy in the world of cinema is significant, and his work will continue to inspire and influence future generations of filmmakers. He will be deeply missed, but his contributions will live on forever in the films he worked on. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

