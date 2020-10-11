Legendary Henry Metcalfe Death – Dead : Legendary Henry Metcalfe Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

October 11, 2020
Legendary Henry Metcalfe has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“Scott Bird on Twitter: “Very sad to hear the passing of the legendary Henry Metcalfe today. In the countless times I’ve seen and worked on Joseph, he’s been a constant – my only Jacob/Potiphar. He played his final performance at @WolvesGrand in February this year and what an honour to have seen it “

Tributes 

Dan Greavey wrote 
My sadness at the passing of Henry Metcalfe is more profound than I expected. He was a gentle giant, a true professional and dedicated so much of his life to one show.
So many have worked alongside, or for, lovely H.
Farewell sir. And thank you for my break in Musical Theatre.

Damien Tracey wrote 
We spoke a few months back and his energy and resilience amidst his health battles was inspiring. What an honour to get to know and work with the legend that was Henry Metcalfe. Thank you Sir on behalf of the generations of Joseph fans you entertained throughout your career. X

Damien Tracey Wrote
The absolute personification of a professional. His work ethic and love for “Joseph” was both infectious and inspiring. Heaven really has “ One More Angel” in Henry Metcalfe.

