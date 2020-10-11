Legendary Henry Metcalfe Death – Dead : Legendary Henry Metcalfe Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Legendary Henry Metcalfe has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“Scott Bird on Twitter: “Very sad to hear the passing of the legendary Henry Metcalfe today. In the countless times I’ve seen and worked on Joseph, he’s been a constant – my only Jacob/Potiphar. He played his final performance at @WolvesGrand in February this year and what an honour to have seen it “

Very sad to hear the passing of the legendary Henry Metcalfe today. In the countless times I’ve seen and worked on Joseph, he’s been a constant – my only Jacob/Potiphar. He played his final performance at @WolvesGrand in February this year and what an honour to have seen it 💔 pic.twitter.com/po78GMnnX8 — Scott Bird (@ScottJBird) October 10, 2020

Tributes

Sad to hear the passing of the mighty Henry Metcalfe! A huge integral part of the Joseph family! rest in peace lovely man! thoughts and love to his family and friends ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/I074dFbnvF — Joe McElderry (@joemcelderry91) October 10, 2020

A true trouper RT @joemcelderry91: Sad to hear the passing of the mighty Henry Metcalfe! A huge integral part of the Joseph family! rest in peace lovely man! thoughts and love to his family and friends ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/S8v3Pg5iQF — David Harrison (@davidharrisonbn) October 10, 2020

What an honour it was to have worked with Henry Metcalfe on the spring tour of @BKL_Productions Joseph. A true legend and the heart of the show. RIP H. pic.twitter.com/MEFJSZQk8B — Archie Macleod (@archiemacleod) October 10, 2020

And here’s me with Henry Metcalfe after the last performance of JOSEPH at @wolvesgrand back in February. A trooper and a legend. pic.twitter.com/7TexsJVgN5 — Mark Shenton (@ShentonStage) October 10, 2020

Dan Greavey wrote

My sadness at the passing of Henry Metcalfe is more profound than I expected. He was a gentle giant, a true professional and dedicated so much of his life to one show.

So many have worked alongside, or for, lovely H.

Farewell sir. And thank you for my break in Musical Theatre. Damien Tracey wrote

We spoke a few months back and his energy and resilience amidst his health battles was inspiring. What an honour to get to know and work with the legend that was Henry Metcalfe. Thank you Sir on behalf of the generations of Joseph fans you entertained throughout your career. X Damien Tracey Wrote

The absolute personification of a professional. His work ethic and love for “Joseph” was both infectious and inspiring. Heaven really has “ One More Angel” in Henry Metcalfe.