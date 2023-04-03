Legendary music mogul Seymour Stein dies at 80. #RIP

Seymour Stein, the iconic co-founder of @sirerecords, who discovered and signed music legends such as @Madonna, @RamonesOfficial, Talking Heads, and @FINALLEVEL, has passed away at the age of 80. Our hearts go out to the music community and his loved ones during this time. We fondly remember the signing event Mr. Stein graced us with at Amoeba Hollywood in 2017, where he promoted the “Just Say 50” @recordstoreday box set.

Seymour Stein, the co-founder of the iconic record label Sire Records, has passed away at the age of 80. Stein was known for his keen ear for discovering and signing groundbreaking artists such as Madonna, Ramones, Talking Heads, and Ice T, among others.

Stein began his career in the music industry in the 1960s. He was hired as a writer and producer at Billboard magazine and later joined Scepter Records as a staff producer. In 1966, he formed his own label, Sire Records, with Richard Gottehrer.

The label soon gained a reputation for releasing music that pushed the boundaries of conventional pop and rock. Sire became known as one of the leading labels in punk and new wave music in the late 1970s and early 1980s, with the signings of bands like The Ramones, Talking Heads, and The Pretenders.

Stein’s most famous signing was undoubtedly Madonna, who he discovered in 1982. He offered her a record contract and oversaw the production of her debut album, which launched her career and turned her into an international superstar.

In addition to his work as a record producer and executive, Stein was also an influential figure in the music industry as a whole. He served on the boards of several music organizations, including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the RIAA.

Many music industry figures and fans have paid tribute to Stein following the news of his passing. Amoeba Music, a popular record store in Los Angeles, shared a photo on Twitter of a signing event with Stein that took place in their store in 2017.

The legacy of Seymour Stein and Sire Records extends far beyond their contributions to punk and new wave music. Their impact on the industry as a whole, particularly in terms of discovering and promoting innovative new artists, will be felt for years to come. Rest in peace, Seymour Stein.

Rest In Peace Seymour Stein. The legendary @sirerecords co-founder who signed @Madonna, @RamonesOfficial, Talking Heads, @FINALLEVEL & so many more has died at age 80. We hosted a signing with Mr. Stein at Amoeba Hollywood in 2017 for the “Just Say 50” @recordstoreday box set. pic.twitter.com/V4dsLjVdIq — Amoeba Music (@amoebamusic) April 3, 2023

