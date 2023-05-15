Legendary Poker Player Doyle Brunson Passes Away at 89: A Tribute to His Legacy

Doyle Brunson Obituary: Legendary Poker Player Has Passed Away at 89

The poker world is mourning the loss of a true legend as Doyle Brunson, one of the most famous poker players ever, passed away at the age of 89. Brunson had been battling cancer for several years, but his passing still comes as a shock to many in the poker community.

Early Life

Brunson was born in Longworth, Texas in 1933. He grew up in a small town and attended Hardin-Simmons University, where he played basketball. After college, Brunson considered a career in athletics, but eventually decided to pursue poker instead.

Poker Career

Brunson’s poker career spanned more than five decades and he was widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He won his first World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet in 1976 and went on to win nine more over the course of his career. He also won two World Poker Tour (WPT) titles and countless other tournaments.

Brunson was known for his aggressive style of play and his ability to read his opponents. He was also famous for his iconic cowboy hat and his signature phrase, “may all your cards be live, and may all your pots be monsters.”

Legacy

Brunson’s impact on the poker world cannot be overstated. He was a pioneer of the game and helped to popularize it in the United States and around the world. His books, including “Super/System” and “Super/System 2,” are considered must-reads for anyone interested in poker strategy.

Brunson was also instrumental in the creation of the World Poker Tour and the online poker site, Doyle’s Room. He was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988 and was a fixture at the WSOP for decades.

Tributes

News of Brunson’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from his fellow players and fans. Many have taken to social media to share their memories of Brunson and to express their condolences to his family.

Phil Hellmuth, another legendary poker player, tweeted, “Doyle Brunson is the Godfather of Poker, my friend, and a legend. He gave me my first $20,000 cash game lesson, and I’ll never forget it. RIP.”

Mike Sexton, a longtime friend of Brunson’s and a fellow Hall of Famer, tweeted, “RIP Doyle Brunson, the greatest poker player of all time. You were my mentor, my friend, and my hero. I will never forget you.”

Final Thoughts

Doyle Brunson was a true legend of the poker world and his passing is a great loss to the game. He will be remembered for his incredible skill, his contributions to the game, and his larger-than-life personality. Rest in peace, Doyle. You will be missed.

