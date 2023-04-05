Legendary Post Publisher, Martin Singerman, Dies at 96 – Rewrite: Obit: Post Publisher Martin Singerman, Dead at 96

At the age of 96, Martin Singerman, the renowned Post publisher, has passed away.

Martin Singerman, former publisher of The New York Post, passed away at the age of 96, as announced by his family on Wednesday. Singerman’s career began in 1974 when Rupert Murdoch hired him from TV Guide to work as circulation director of Star Magazine. He was later named president of Murdoch Magazines in 1980, where he was credited with successful expansions of publications like Soap Opera Digest and Seventeen. When Murdoch refocused on television and 20th Century Fox, Singerman was entrusted to run print operations as CEO of News America which included The Post, New York magazine, the Chicago Sun-Times, San Antonio Express-News, and the Boston Herald.

“Marty Singerman was a great leader for our company, especially during our first years in America,” said Murdoch. “He ran several of our businesses, among them The Post, where he ably served as Publisher for five years.”

Singerman was recognised by colleagues for his ability to drive people hard while never undermining their self-esteem. He had two stints as publisher of The Post and was elevated to the board of News Corp in 1987. Murdoch was so grateful for Singerman’s work that upon his retirement in 1999, he gifted him with a racehorse, “Tycoon Todd,” which competed in major racetracks.

Singerman is survived by his wife Geri, their son Matt, their daughter-in-law Rachel, and their two grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Riverside Memorial Chapel in Manhattan on Monday at 11 a.m. Singerman’s life is a testament to his hard work, intelligence, tenacity, and ability to surround himself with good people.