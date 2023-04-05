“Legendary Special Ops figure Billy Waugh dies at 93 RIP”

At the age of 93, the Special Operations icon, Billy Waugh, has passed away. He dedicated his life to the military, enlisting in 1948 and achieving legendary status in the SOG during the Vietnam War. After serving with honor, he later joined the CIA, and shockingly, participated in active deployment to Afghanistan following the 9/11 tragedy, at the ripe age of 71. Waugh leaves behind a remarkable legacy as an American hero and patriot, and his absence will be felt.

Waugh began his career in the Army in 1948, serving in Asia and Europe. He quickly distinguished himself as a talented and dedicated soldier, earning promotions and commendations for his service. In the 1960s, Waugh was deployed to Vietnam, where he became a legend in special operations circles. He was a member of the Studies and Observations Group (SOG), a top-secret unit that conducted clandestine missions behind enemy lines. Waugh’s bravery and skill in combat were unparalleled, and he earned numerous commendations, including the Silver Star and the Purple Heart.

After Vietnam, Waugh continued to serve his country in a variety of roles. He joined the CIA as a paramilitary officer, where he was involved in numerous covert operations around the world. He worked in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, often under challenging and dangerous circumstances. Waugh’s experience and expertise were invaluable to the CIA, and he was respected and admired by his colleagues.

In 2001, at the age of 71, Waugh once again answered the call to serve. He volunteered for duty in Afghanistan as part of the U.S. military’s response to the 9/11 attacks. Waugh was one of the oldest soldiers in the conflict, but his age did not diminish his commitment or his courage. He served his country with distinction, earning the Bronze Star for his service in Afghanistan.

Throughout his career, Waugh embodied the best of the American military. He was fearless, selfless, and dedicated to his country and his fellow soldiers. He was a mentor and a role model to countless soldiers and intelligence officers, inspiring them with his example of service and sacrifice. Waugh’s passing is a loss not only to his family and friends but to the entire nation. His legacy of service and patriotism will live on as an inspiration to future generations of Americans.

Special Operations legend Billy Waugh has passed away at the age of 93. He enlisted in the Army in 1948, became a SOG legend in Vietnam, later joined the CIA and deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11 at the age of 71. Waugh was an American hero and patriot who will be missed. pic.twitter.com/P5zQZGIIh6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 4, 2023

